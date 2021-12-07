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Ep. 34 Solar Flash, Solar Eclipse, Solar Equinox, Shifting Timelines, Portals, and more!
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134 views • December 07, 2021
Have you heard sayings like as above, so below, inversion, descend so you can ascend, go within? What do these really mean? Do they have a deeper meaning?
We are in the great unveiling. Opening of portal from the lunar eclipse to the solar eclipse- through Dec. 7th, we will be shedding the old to make way for the new...revealing of all the darkness.
Cosmic Reset- This solar eclipse will not happen for another 18k years!
Time to align with our soul path.
Join me as I explore some of my recent visions, missions, and perceptions of these changing times.
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
We are in the great unveiling. Opening of portal from the lunar eclipse to the solar eclipse- through Dec. 7th, we will be shedding the old to make way for the new...revealing of all the darkness.
Cosmic Reset- This solar eclipse will not happen for another 18k years!
Time to align with our soul path.
Join me as I explore some of my recent visions, missions, and perceptions of these changing times.
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
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