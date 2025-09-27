Iran FM Araghchi: US betrayed diplomacy, during negotiations they attacked us - clip 2

Iran's FM Araghchi SMASHES the US during UN session

"The US has betrayed diplomacy, but it is the E3 [the UK, Germany, France] which have buried it," Abbas Araghchi told the UNSC.

The UNSC rejected a draft resolution on Friday that proposed extending the delay on the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran for six months. The document was prepared by Russia and China.

➡️Earlier this year, the E3 triggered the sanctions snapback mechanism, believing that Iran had violated previous agreements regarding its nuclear program.

Araghchi stressed the snapback was "legally void, politically reckless and procedurally flawed."

"Diplomacy will never die, but it will be more difficult and more complicated than before," he told reporters after the Security Council meeting.

