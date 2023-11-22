'Biden's bonfire': President roasted over 81st birthday cake

US President Joe Biden was turned into a meme on Monday after he posed with his flaming birthday cake that was lit with 81 candles. Social media users on X mocked the 81-year-old's birthday cake that appeared to be a "bonfire", comparing the cake to his age and the state of the country. "Joe Biden is so old, his birthday cake is a fire hazard," one user said. "Joe Biden’s bday cake is just a metaphor for the state of the world during his presidency," another wrote on X. "As our country burns down around us, here is Joe Biden celebrating his birthday tonight ... that cake looks like it's got the flames of Hell coming off of it," a third joked. Biden is the oldest sitting president in US history.







