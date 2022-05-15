‘2000 Mules’ is Creating A Major Problem For Both Political Parties – “Somebody’s Going To Get Killed”…

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Gregg Phillips warns that someone will get killed because of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s harassment toward True the Vote investigators in hopes of getting their informants’ names.
“This is a very, very dangerous escalation in this. I believe that somebodies going to get killed if they’re not careful.”
True The Vote’s Gregg Phillips spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Emerald Robinson after his lawyers sent @BrianKempGA a letter. pic.twitter.com/XlWC7HQPff
— The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson (@AbsoluteWithE) May 12, 2022
Our Georgia sources indicate there is much, much more moving behind the scenes and witness intimidation and worse are afoot in both the Stacy Abrams camp & Kemp's GBI. Developing but watch this video clip. https://t.co/h5fa3MFnW7
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 13, 2022