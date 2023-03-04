Create New Account
iZeeker iG400 4K Trail Camera - Full Review | Setup | Samples
Parks N' Tech
Published 15 hours ago |

Purchase the iZeeker iG400 Trail Camera on Amazon:
https://a.co/d/9Zg9Lxn

Today we are taking a look at another trail camera from iZeeker. Be sure to check out other products from iZeeker!
https://izeeker.co/

#izeeker #trailcamera #camera

0:00 - Intro
1:07 - Overview & Unboxing
3:36 - How To Use & Setup
12:11 - 1080P Video Samples w/ Audio
13:01 - 1080P Video Samples w/ Music
17:13 - 20MP Photo Samples w/ Music
19:08 - Conclusion & Thoughts

