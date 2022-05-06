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COVID 19 Tickets - How To Get Them Thrown Out In Alberta
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81 views • May 06, 2022
This is an update on the covid ticket that was given to the young lady named Rebecca in the Westin hotel last year when she was illegally detained at the Calgary Airport. I break down the argument that she was going to present at the court today based on all the research that we had done on illegally written tickets. This is an update from January of last year. It takes this long to get a ticket into court!
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