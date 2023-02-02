Drink Along w #beerandgear 62: La Cumbre Gilded Age Porter (Chocolate Porter Ale) 4.75/5

Today we look at a really interesting and delicious chocolate porter. It's the right time of the year for these styles. Running 5.7 for the ABV, the IBUs are 35 and the SRM is guessed as 88. She's a really dirty girl who piques my appreciation for the well crafted, off the beaten path brews that shine. This one truly is gilded in complexity and singularity. Thanks for coming by. Please Subscribe, like, share and remind. Be the Big 3 folks Skal! E. I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

