Why does God put us through trials? Sometimes they’re punishment, but, if you are faithfully walking with Christ that is not usually the case. For those walking with Christ it is usually to strengthen and prove your faith. So know this, my friend: God will get you through.
#StrengthenFaith, #ProvenFaith, #GodWillGetYouThrough