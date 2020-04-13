© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bug Out/Emergency Medical Kit
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • April 13, 2020
This is my Bug Out/INCH/Emergency medical kit, it's not very tactical but more like practical in nature. If I ever have to leave my home for good or if the disaster is going to be rather large like a hurricane, I'll be taking this kit. Granted there are some things I will be missing however I just don't have the room and as you can see the bag is at full capacity. I do plan on upgrading the masks to N95 when I do have the available funds again.
I got the idea of having a kit like this from the Patriotnurse, her recommendations for a medical kit are a bit too much in the amount of content for me but I scaled down to a more manageable size for me and my family.
Her ultimate medical kit can be found here:
http://youtu.be/t3qLk9VXMr0
If you are preparing for a SHTF or WROL in the future, her earlier videos on emergency medical care should be required viewing, and if you are able to take her classes, please do so.
DISCLAIMER:
I am in no means an expert and stress that this kit is situated for my climate and conditions. I do not list any weaponry in my kits because this is intended as instructional for countries or states where some some weapons might be illegal. This is about having basic preparations for survival and the items I list are tools only.
If you have any questions, suggestions, or comments, please put them below.
Thank you.
I got the idea of having a kit like this from the Patriotnurse, her recommendations for a medical kit are a bit too much in the amount of content for me but I scaled down to a more manageable size for me and my family.
Her ultimate medical kit can be found here:
http://youtu.be/t3qLk9VXMr0
If you are preparing for a SHTF or WROL in the future, her earlier videos on emergency medical care should be required viewing, and if you are able to take her classes, please do so.
DISCLAIMER:
I am in no means an expert and stress that this kit is situated for my climate and conditions. I do not list any weaponry in my kits because this is intended as instructional for countries or states where some some weapons might be illegal. This is about having basic preparations for survival and the items I list are tools only.
If you have any questions, suggestions, or comments, please put them below.
Thank you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.