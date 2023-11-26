Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Beijing’s Communist Party affiliate in the USA
channel image
DWP97048
3 Subscribers
84 views
Published 21 hours ago

Beijing’s Communist Party affiliate in the USA, the Democrat Party, took their lawlessness to another level yesterday. A New York Democrat judge arbitrarily ruled that he had the legal power to dissolve former President Donald Trump’s corporation and sell off its assets. In other words, he stripped Donald Trump penniless. The communist revolution in America has now moved to its next phase: asset confiscation. Every patriot should be extremely alarmed and ready to defend our rights and liberty. 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. 
Airdate 9/27/23

Keywords
trunewsusabeijings communist party affiliate in the usadonald trump penniless

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket