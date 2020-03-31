© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vulnerable grey-headed flying foxes shot & bashed in regional Victoria!!?
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • March 31, 2020
Wildlife Victoria has reported a spike in brutality towards the bats, which are relying on fruit trees for food after catastrophic bushfires over summer devastated their habitat.
It comes after more than 2,000 flying foxes died from heat stress last month in eastern Victoria, destroying a suspected third of the local flying fox population.
Across the country, it has been estimated that about 100,000 bats perished during the bushfire season as a result of heat, fires and drought.
According to the Australian Government Department of Environment, the creatures are listed as vulnerable.
It comes after more than 2,000 flying foxes died from heat stress last month in eastern Victoria, destroying a suspected third of the local flying fox population.
Across the country, it has been estimated that about 100,000 bats perished during the bushfire season as a result of heat, fires and drought.
According to the Australian Government Department of Environment, the creatures are listed as vulnerable.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.