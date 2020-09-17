🔴 Soaking the Rich Will Drown Everyone Else - Ep 611

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Secretary of Treasury is really Secretary of Debt
Fed doesn’t think Americans are in enough pain.
Education and healthcare are too important for the government to be involved in.
Biden pledges to nationalize corporate America.
The road to serfdom is better than the road we’re on now.
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