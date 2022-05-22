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From the Air, the Russian Air Force Strikes the Enemy - Advancing on Liman, Ukraine - 052222
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151 views • May 22, 2022
The Russian army is advancing on Liman in the DPR, capturing the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine one after another. From the air, the Russian Air Force strikes the enemy
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