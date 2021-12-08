STRIKE THREE! FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN'S CONTRACTOR MANDATE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Biden's vaccine mandates continue to drop like flies, with a US Federal Judge in Georgia yesterday blocking the Administration's Federal contractor vax mandate nationwide. Previously the Medicare and OSHA mandates have been blocked nationwide. Key question: the Administration has admitted these mandates are a "work-around" from Constitutional limitations - isn't that illegal? Also today: you'll never guess which states have the highest Covid hospitalizations. And...get ready for your six doses per year!