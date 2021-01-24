911: What Really Happened? Best, Most Comprehensive Documentary

On September 11, 2001, a couple of egg-shell aluminum tubes partially filled with jet fuel (i.e. kerosene) crashed into two brilliantly engineered buildings clad in concrete and framed in thick columns of structural steel. An hour or so later each of those buildings "collapsed" without resistance at near free-fall speed into their own footprint, exploding into dust on their way down. Those aluminum tubes had nothing to do with the destruction of those towers. The simple historical fact is, Israel/Mossad took those towers down.Here is a photo you may not have seen:This building is not "collapsing", not "pancaking", but violently exploding. Steel columns weighing tons were ejected laterally at 60-70mph, with such force that some were embedded deep inside adjacent buildings over 300 feet away.Those 19 Saudis (5 of whom later showed up alive) obviously could not pull off an operation like this. Only Mossad and its "dual-citizens" had that capability, and they also had easy access to the towers. The owner of the WTC, Larry Silverstein, was/is a close friend of Israeli PM Netunyahu. According to Silverstein, the two would talk together on the phone once a week.The destruction of those towers was an act of war and we will never be safe until the war criminals guilty of that massacre are brought to justice.