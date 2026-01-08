Iran Protesters Take Over 2 Cities. Khamenei Regime Will Be Overthrown. Deadly Wound To Communism

Major Uprising in Tehran’s Bazaar with Chants of ‘Freedom’ and ‘(Khamenei) Will Be Overthrown’ The demonstrators began to march with slogans such as ‘Freedom, Freedom, Freedom’ and ‘This month is the month of blood, Seyyed Ali (Khamenei) will be overthrown.’ The regime’s mercenaries brutally attacked passersby and tried to disperse the crowds by repeatedly firing tear gas and detonating stun grenades in the Bouzarjomehri Bazaar. The volume of tear gas was so high it made breathing difficult, but the brave youths fought back by lighting fires in trash cans. The intense clashes between the people and regime forces extended from the Galoubandak intersection to the Norouz Khan steps and the Ahangaran Bazaar. In Karbalaeiha alley, people also clashed with security forces.





UN Emergency Meeting On Maduro. Gustavo Petro Threatens to K!ll Trump. Iran Khamenei Flees To Russia https://youtu.be/RELTWXzw3DQ?si=rTivvQYe5PJk_Dwf





War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsMS0DPKhYc&t=10s





US Arrest Of Maduro Marks Strategic Move To Block China, Russia, Iran In Latin America. The Trump administration framed Venezuelan leader Maduro’s arrest as a move to curb China, Russia, and Iran’s growing influence in Latin America. US officials highlighted Venezuela’s role as a hub for hostile actors involved in migration, drug trafficking, and militancy. They emphasized protecting the Western Hemisphere and signaled readiness to defend their actions at the UN.





Maduro, Pulled Into the U.S. Justice System, Says He Was Kidnapped. “I’m innocent. I’m not guilty. I am a decent man,” the captured Venezuelan president told a judge in Manhattan federal court. “I am still president of my country.”





Iran on the brink as protesters move to take two cities, appeal to Trump. Abdanan and Malekshahi cities reportedly taken over by people celebrating in streets, chanting 'Death to Khamenei'





How Maduro's arrest has spooked Khamenei regime in Iran. Following Nicolas Maduro's capture by the Donald Trump-led US, several reports of Washington-Jerusalem contingency planning have surfaced. The capture of the Venezuelan President has rattled Tehran amid widespread anti-Ayatollah protests in over 200 locations across Iran. With slogans openly targeting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, mounting deaths and arrests, officials in the Ayatollah's regime fear that they could be the next victim of what they call Trump's aggressive foreign policy.





Khamenei plans to flee to Moscow if security forces fail to quell protests.





David House