Audio Reading of The Kingston Report : Dismantling COVID-19 Deceptions
mh4bright
Published a month ago |

Audio Reading of Karen Kingston Substack


The Kingston Report Dismantling COVID-19 Deceptions
Part 4, 5, 7, and 8 read by NaturalReaders.com

Part 4: Dismantling COVID-19 Deceptions: Lies, Damn Lies, and Spike Proteins.
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-4-dismantling-the-covid-19-story

Part 5: Dismantling COVID-19 Deceptions: Why are Quantum Dots in the COVID-19 Injections?
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-5-dismantling-the-covid-19-deceptions

Part 7: Dismantling COVID-19 Deceptions: The mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Can’t Edit the Human Genome is a Lie. That's Exactly What the COVID-19 Injections are Doing
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-7-the-mrna-covid-19-vaccines

Part 8: Dismantling the COVID-19 Deceptions: The Unvaccinated are Safe
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-8-dismantling-the-covid-19-deceptions


hydrogel, graphene, nano, neuro, chem, karen, kingston, covid19, deception, mkultra, cia, mind, control, biden, clinton, obamma, neuralink, bci, rnm, v2k, vogw, 5g, huweii, trump, musk

Keywords
trumpdeceptionclintonciamind5gcontrolbidennanomkultrav2kkarenchemneuralinkmuskrnmcovid19hydrogelkingstongrapheneneurobciobammavogwhuweii

