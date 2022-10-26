Audio Reading of The Kingston Report : Dismantling COVID-19 Deceptions

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Audio Reading of Karen Kingston Substack
The Kingston Report Dismantling COVID-19 Deceptions
Part 4, 5, 7, and 8 read by NaturalReaders.com
Part 4: Dismantling COVID-19 Deceptions: Lies, Damn Lies, and Spike Proteins.
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-4-dismantling-the-covid-19-story
Part 5: Dismantling COVID-19 Deceptions: Why are Quantum Dots in the COVID-19 Injections?
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-5-dismantling-the-covid-19-deceptions
Part 7: Dismantling COVID-19 Deceptions: The mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines
Can’t Edit the Human Genome is a Lie. That's Exactly What the COVID-19
Injections are Doing
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-7-the-mrna-covid-19-vaccines
Part 8: Dismantling the COVID-19 Deceptions: The Unvaccinated are Safe
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-8-dismantling-the-covid-19-deceptions
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