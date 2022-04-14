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Ivermectin Cancer Cure, Gates Says He's A Hero, Obama Made Propaganda Legal & NYC Camera Glitch
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312 views • April 14, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
9 peer reviewed studies touting the cancer killing benefits of ivermectin - https://thecovidblog.com/2022/04/11/truth-bombshell-9-peer-reviewed-studies-conclude-that-ivermectin-is-a-powerful-highly-effective-anti-cancer-drug/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bionaut robots to treat brain disorders - https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-04-california-start-up-tiny-robots-fantastic.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bill Gates can't understand why people hate him - https://summit.news/2022/04/13/bill-gates-says-crazy-protests-against-his-vaccines-are-kind-of-weird/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is Biden's economy, not Putin's - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/biden-economy-truly-bidens-inflation-look-comparison-prior-years-using-cpi-data/?ref_src=aimlessnews
And another chart - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/10-evening-links/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Govt just makes up news, thanks Obama - https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2022/04/07/us-officials-admit-theyre-literally-just-lying-to-the-public-about-russia/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Obama made propaganda legal - https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/smith-mundt-modernization-act-2012?ref_src=aimlessnews
Smith-Mundt act of 2012 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/5736
Covid is biggest fraud in history - https://www.globalresearch.ca/biggest-lie-in-world-history-the-data-base-is-flawed-there-never-was-a-pandemic-the-covid-mandates-including-the-vaccine-are-invalid/5772008?ref_src=aimlessnews
Impersonating federal officers, meh, but don't put stickers on gas pumps - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/13/judge-declines-jail-for-two-men-who-impersonated-dc-federal-agents/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Just don't put a Biden sticker on a gas pump - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/biden-gas-pump-sticker-arrest-b2055654.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/senile-old-man-spotted-with-a-gun-spouting-wild-demands-on-white-house-grounds?ref_src=aimlessnews
Cameras not working due to computer 'glitch' - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/camera-system-brooklyn-subway-station-not-working-time-shooting-due-computer-glitch/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Info on the shooter the MSM will bury - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mass-casualty-event-in-brooklyn-developing/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Just our daily kid fucker teacher story - https://resistthemainstream.org/high-school-teacher-charged-with-sex-offenses-involving-student/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Oops, here's another one in the UK - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/04/11/britains-first-gay-muslim-politician-found-guilty-of-sexual-assault-on-teen-boy/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another NY dem arrested - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2022/04/12/breaking-new-york-lt-governor-arrested-n1589024?ref_src=aimlessnews
Light bulb turns on for this young lady - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ben-bernankes-replacement-comedy-gold/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Surfer sets record for riding biggest wave - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/surfer-rides-record-breaking-wave/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1513990984282955778?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Losin Dey Mind // Official Music Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9doKH0fBrU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
9 peer reviewed studies touting the cancer killing benefits of ivermectin - https://thecovidblog.com/2022/04/11/truth-bombshell-9-peer-reviewed-studies-conclude-that-ivermectin-is-a-powerful-highly-effective-anti-cancer-drug/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bionaut robots to treat brain disorders - https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-04-california-start-up-tiny-robots-fantastic.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bill Gates can't understand why people hate him - https://summit.news/2022/04/13/bill-gates-says-crazy-protests-against-his-vaccines-are-kind-of-weird/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is Biden's economy, not Putin's - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/biden-economy-truly-bidens-inflation-look-comparison-prior-years-using-cpi-data/?ref_src=aimlessnews
And another chart - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/10-evening-links/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Govt just makes up news, thanks Obama - https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2022/04/07/us-officials-admit-theyre-literally-just-lying-to-the-public-about-russia/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Obama made propaganda legal - https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/smith-mundt-modernization-act-2012?ref_src=aimlessnews
Smith-Mundt act of 2012 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/5736
Covid is biggest fraud in history - https://www.globalresearch.ca/biggest-lie-in-world-history-the-data-base-is-flawed-there-never-was-a-pandemic-the-covid-mandates-including-the-vaccine-are-invalid/5772008?ref_src=aimlessnews
Impersonating federal officers, meh, but don't put stickers on gas pumps - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/13/judge-declines-jail-for-two-men-who-impersonated-dc-federal-agents/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Just don't put a Biden sticker on a gas pump - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/biden-gas-pump-sticker-arrest-b2055654.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/senile-old-man-spotted-with-a-gun-spouting-wild-demands-on-white-house-grounds?ref_src=aimlessnews
Cameras not working due to computer 'glitch' - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/camera-system-brooklyn-subway-station-not-working-time-shooting-due-computer-glitch/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Info on the shooter the MSM will bury - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mass-casualty-event-in-brooklyn-developing/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Just our daily kid fucker teacher story - https://resistthemainstream.org/high-school-teacher-charged-with-sex-offenses-involving-student/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Oops, here's another one in the UK - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/04/11/britains-first-gay-muslim-politician-found-guilty-of-sexual-assault-on-teen-boy/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another NY dem arrested - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2022/04/12/breaking-new-york-lt-governor-arrested-n1589024?ref_src=aimlessnews
Light bulb turns on for this young lady - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ben-bernankes-replacement-comedy-gold/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Surfer sets record for riding biggest wave - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/surfer-rides-record-breaking-wave/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1513990984282955778?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Losin Dey Mind // Official Music Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9doKH0fBrU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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