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Rife Research Laboratory: "Lab mice afflicted with cancer and viruses and cured with the Ray tube and Microscope" - in Longitudinal - Tesla - Free Energy - Old Documentaries
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59 views • January 10, 2022
They were curing cancer and viruses with emf waves a 100 years ago. The Human race is being exterminated by some secret society of beings and censoring Natural Medicine is part of the Global Genocide.
This is the rare footage from the 1930s of California pathologist Royal R. Rife in his ground breaking laboratory. In this video we are shown, among many other things, "lab mice afflicted with cancer viruses and cured with the Ray tube and Microscope". Did Rife develop an amazingly advanced medical technology beyond orthodox explanations? Watch and judge for yourself.
This is the rare footage from the 1930s of California pathologist Royal R. Rife in his ground breaking laboratory. In this video we are shown, among many other things, "lab mice afflicted with cancer viruses and cured with the Ray tube and Microscope". Did Rife develop an amazingly advanced medical technology beyond orthodox explanations? Watch and judge for yourself.
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