Tommy Robinson: My kids have been threatened by child raping Muslims in Telford [19.04.2022]

My kids have been threatened by child raping, drug dealing Muslims in Telford. Please support our work so we can get this done!!!Other innocent people have been dragged into this because a far left organisation (Hope Not Hate) claimed I own a house, which I don't, they published the property on their website which has now led to drug dealing child raping Muslim gang members scoping an innocent woman's house, this woman and her 12 year old daughter are now scared to death, and they fled a terrible situation of domestic abuse to live in this "safe house". Hope Not Hate have now endangered them even more!!!This video will probably be set to limited state soon after upload. That is how YouTube operates on material the UK Government doesn't want you to see, feel free to download and re-upload this content everywhere.TommyRobinson - 28319 subscribers