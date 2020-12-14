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It's Turning The Trees Black
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695 views • December 14, 2020
Bristol Activist: 5G is turning the trees black.
Telegram Channel: t.me/fivegawareness
Website for news updates, videos and to support my channel: www.5gawareness.com
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/john.kitson.3517/
Back up channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5gawareness
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/5gawareness
https://lbry.tv/@5gawareness:7/
Instagram: 5gawareness
Podcasts:
Buzzsprout
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1539010/
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/3cAnEvH1eyeKJU9m6EGgLW?si=8QwGaYJuSP-gMe5h-6SSlQ
Stitcher
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/5g-awareness
Podcast Addict
https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/3180516
Podchaser
https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/5g-awareness-1568523
Pocket Casts
https://pca.st/slhqqyqr
Deezer
https://www.deezer.com/en/show/2059622
Listen Notes
https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/5g-awareness-john-kitson-g64n9Ef03yj/
Player FM
https://player.fm/series/5g-awareness
Podcast Index
https://podcastindex.org/podcast/1334641
Telegram Channel: t.me/fivegawareness
Website for news updates, videos and to support my channel: www.5gawareness.com
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/john.kitson.3517/
Back up channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5gawareness
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/5gawareness
https://lbry.tv/@5gawareness:7/
Instagram: 5gawareness
Podcasts:
Buzzsprout
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1539010/
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/3cAnEvH1eyeKJU9m6EGgLW?si=8QwGaYJuSP-gMe5h-6SSlQ
Stitcher
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/5g-awareness
Podcast Addict
https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/3180516
Podchaser
https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/5g-awareness-1568523
Pocket Casts
https://pca.st/slhqqyqr
Deezer
https://www.deezer.com/en/show/2059622
Listen Notes
https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/5g-awareness-john-kitson-g64n9Ef03yj/
Player FM
https://player.fm/series/5g-awareness
Podcast Index
https://podcastindex.org/podcast/1334641
Keywords
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