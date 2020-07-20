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Ambassador Can You Tell Me What is happening here and Where Did You get the tape?
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144 views • July 20, 2020
UIGHUR MUSLIMS: EXTRAORDINARY ANDREW MARR INTERVIEW WITH THE CHINESE AMBASSADOR.
Xinjiang is most beautiful place in China. That is not a beautiful coverage however is it?
This is not the first time.
Xinjiang is most beautiful place in China. That is not a beautiful coverage however is it?
This is not the first time.
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