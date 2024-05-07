Russian Rambo shrugs off hail of FPV explosions, blows up enemy dugout just as artillery lands

Guy casually shrugs off 3 FPV strikes, drops a grenade into a dugout before jumping in, just in time to be missed by a mortar shell.

Some guys are just built different.

Mirrored - December1991





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/