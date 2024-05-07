Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Rambo shrugs off hail of FPV explosions, blows up enemy dugout just as artillery lands
channel image
The Prisoner
9100 Subscribers
Shop now
347 views
Published a day ago

Guy casually shrugs off 3 FPV strikes, drops a grenade into a dugout before jumping in, just in time to be missed by a mortar shell.

Some guys are just built different.

Mirrored - December1991


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket