Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UFO opened by Obama!
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
16 Subscribers
50 views
Published Yesterday

UFO opened by Obama!

Facebook Twitter Email Share

Revealing message of God: This short message was delivered word for word by the angel of the Lord, Beanpipe, in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, Yeshua HaMashiach, and immediately written down by Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen, God’s servant who passes on all that YHWH, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, instructs him. You’ll hear and read what Obama did in the technological research center, where the crashed UFO was located! How smart is the antichrist, as the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob sees everything? Read or listen further.


Published on Dec 12, 2015 on the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC

Keywords
yeshua hamashiachrevealing message of godread or listen furtherisaac and jacobthis short message was delivered word for word by the angel of the lordbeanpipein the name of jesus christ of nazarethand immediately written down by prophet benjamin cousijnsengods servant who passes on all that yhwh the god of abrahaminstructs himyou will hear and read what obama did in the technological research centerwhere the crashed ufo was locatedhow smart is the antichristas the god of abrahamisaac and jacob sees everything

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket