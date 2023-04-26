Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vixen 357 (1992, Mega Drive)
11 views
channel image
FuerstBitmarck
Published 21 hours ago |

Vixen 357 is a strategy game developed Opus and Nippon Computer Systems (NCS) and published by Masaya. It was only released in Japan. This video shows an English fan translation of the game.

In the year 2384, aliens attacked Earth and mankind managed to win, although barely. The victory was secured by the development of of giant mechs called SERDs. After the war, all nations on Earth took part in an arms race to further develop battle mechs. A new type of battlemech called VECTOR was developed. The nation of Merisma Harp is at the forefront of development, and has established a special task force called "Slash". One day, when the Slash team is returning from a test, their base gets attacked by an army of unknown mechs.

Keywords
opusstrategy gamemasayanippon computer systems

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket