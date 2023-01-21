Create New Account
THIS is how to END the far-left’s DREAM of a US gun registry
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


Jan 21, 2023

One of the far-left’s greatest goals for a while now has been to create a registry of American gun owners and purchasers. And now, they’re using backdoor methods — like financial institutions — to achieve that big dream. But they certainly won’t be able to obtain that registry in West Virginia. Riley Moore, the state’s current treasurer, joins Glenn to detail his new bill which would stop the far-left IN ITS TRACKS.


