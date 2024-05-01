Create New Account
BLAN-TRATIFA GOES GAZANTIFA!
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


Apr 30, 2024


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE


MAKE READY -'CAUSE COPS CAN'T!

LEO: SHOOTER KIA RATIO IS UNSUSTAINABLE!

CUCKED CONGRESS FOR ENDLESS UKRAINE WAR!

DISNEY DADDY PROVES WE CAN RESIST NOT REVOLT!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4si1kq-blan-tratifa-goes-gazantifa.html

Keywords
russiaintelisraelcongressshooterukrainerevoltdisneyprotestsgazaendless warcolumbia universityresistdaddykiajeffrey pratherprather pointmake ready

