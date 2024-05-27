The Rock Almighty. Honoring those that serve

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





Today we honor those who paid a sacrifice that will forever engrave them on our hearts.

God bless the USA and May God richly bless you for your service!





Video credits:

Memorial Day Tribute

The Oasis Christian Church

@TheOasisChristianChurch

https://www.youtube.com/@TheOasisChristianChurch





STRYPER- BATTLE HYMN OF THE REPUBLIC

Put Stryper on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3bd6eYm

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3WWYcMs

Stryper Tube Official Fan Channel 2024

@STRYPERTUBE

https://www.youtube.com/@STRYPERTUBE





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming, on US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday