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6/5/2022 Miles Guo with the 2nd gen. of the fellow fighters of the Whistleblowers’ Movement: The best way to take down the Chinese Communist Party is to make yourself strong. Whatever young people would do, they must first decide how to do it, when to do it, and who to do it. After that, put it into action