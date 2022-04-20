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The Disciples Of Ra: The Deception Of "Medicine", Viruses & Vaccines
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81 views • April 20, 2022
In this episode of The Sons of Liberty, Johnny Cirucci joins me to talk about the history and information he discovered concerning the deception, which the Bible refers to as sorcery. It's prevalent in our society as though it is a good thing and yet, more than anything else, a lot of modern medicine is not helping people get healthy, but rather is responsible for many health problems and millions of deaths.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-disciples-of-ra-the-deception-of-medicine-viruses-vaccines-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
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https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
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