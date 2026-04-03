The funeral of Martyr Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, was held today in Abadan, his homeland in southwestern Iran.

A fisherman's son from the Persian Gulf coast, Tangsiri fought in the Iran-Iraq War and spent nearly five decades building Iran's naval power from the ground up, transforming the IRGC Navy into a force capable of blockading the Strait of Hormuz and challenging the world's most powerful fleet. He pioneered Iran's drone carrier program and built the layered asymmetric doctrine that has defined this war at sea.

He was assassinated by Israel in Bandar Abbas on March 26. He was 63.