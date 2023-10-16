Create New Account
Stop Praying for the Rapture ┃God's Will
His Lioness
Have you ever thought about God's will when it comes to the rapture? Read 2 Peter 3:9 KJV. "The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance." 

