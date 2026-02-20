UK JTRIG's 'The Art Of Deception' Swap The Real For The False & Vice Versa GCHQ - Narrated timtruth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REPOST 'The Art Of Deception' to make the FAKE look REAL & to make the REAL look FAKE by "inserting Fakery" into REAL EVENTS - Always Remember guys BOTH are happening at the same time
Swap the real for the false and vice versa
REPOSTED AGAIN!!! Cause so many truthers are stuck at first grade level and need to grasp what this 39min vid shows
This vid shows how they trick so many in the truther community. Part of the evil deceivers playbook today with creating narratives and stories and controlling BOTH sides in the news and online is that they insert FAKERY into real events and they ALSO insert REAL clips into fake events. GET IT??? ITS BOTH!! Time to step up and gain some wisdom now
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Jtrig-art-of-deception:9
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wjzkokMtGb2E/
https://rumble.com/v4p4a3r-uk-jtrigs-the-art-of-deception-swap-the-real-for-the-false-and-vice-versa-l.html
UK JTRIG's 'The Art Of Deception': "Swap The Real For The False & Vice Versa" (Leaked Then Deleted)
https://dannyboylimerick.website/tag/jtrig/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joint_Threat_Research_Intelligence_Group
https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/top-secret-behavioural-science-support-for-jtrigs-joint-threat-research-and-intelligence-groups-effects-and-online-humint-operations-2011/
https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/
https://www.occupy.com/article/how-covert-agents-use-internet-manipulate-deceive-and-destroy-reputations#sthash.43nmF7yC.dpbs
pg24
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-eEe2d7TRKN57po8v/page/n3/mode/2up
https://imgur.com/a/art-of-deception-training-new-generation-of-online-covert-operations-jtrig-2014-7ovyx