UK JTRIG's 'The Art Of Deception' Swap The Real For The False & Vice Versa GCHQ - Narrated timtruth
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
15 views • 2 days ago

REPOST 'The Art Of Deception' to make the FAKE look REAL & to make the REAL look FAKE by "inserting Fakery" into REAL EVENTS - Always Remember guys BOTH are happening at the same time


Swap the real for the false and vice versa

REPOSTED AGAIN!!! Cause so many truthers are stuck at first grade level and need to grasp what this 39min vid shows


This vid shows how they trick so many in the truther community. Part of the evil deceivers playbook today with creating narratives and stories and controlling BOTH sides in the news and online is that they insert FAKERY into real events and they ALSO insert REAL clips into fake events. GET IT??? ITS BOTH!! Time to step up and gain some wisdom now


Tim Truth

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Jtrig-art-of-deception:9

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wjzkokMtGb2E/

https://rumble.com/v4p4a3r-uk-jtrigs-the-art-of-deception-swap-the-real-for-the-false-and-vice-versa-l.html


UK JTRIG's 'The Art Of Deception': "Swap The Real For The False & Vice Versa" (Leaked Then Deleted)


https://dannyboylimerick.website/tag/jtrig/


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joint_Threat_Research_Intelligence_Group


https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/top-secret-behavioural-science-support-for-jtrigs-joint-threat-research-and-intelligence-groups-effects-and-online-humint-operations-2011/


https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/


https://www.occupy.com/article/how-covert-agents-use-internet-manipulate-deceive-and-destroy-reputations#sthash.43nmF7yC.dpbs


pg24

https://archive.org/details/pdfy-eEe2d7TRKN57po8v/page/n3/mode/2up


https://imgur.com/a/art-of-deception-training-new-generation-of-online-covert-operations-jtrig-2014-7ovyx


Keywords
immigrationtariffsmagarfkjrpalantiramericafirstelonmuskdogekashpatelmsmliesisraelfirstepsteinfilesepsteinclientlistaipec
