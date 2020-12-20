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Global Scamdemic Part 1 of 5
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52 views • December 20, 2020
After taking a six month break from producing videos, Richard Hall returns with a five part series exploring the global corona virus pandemic scam. Richplanet has received nearly 1,000 emails from concerned citizens about many different aspects of this frustrating and highly concerning situation, which humanity has been plunged into. With help from campaigner and Richplanet stalwart Andrew Johnson, Richard explores areas including germ theory, evidence of pre-planning, evidence of fraudulent statistics, legal challenges, vaccination, propaganda, censorship, Bill Gates, Geopolitics and the new monetary and technocratic systems which are being planned as a result of a blatantly engineered "crisis". Humanity is being dehumanised in a number of ways, the population of the world must protest harder if freedom is to be re-gained.
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http://116.202.87.160/286_01.mp4
source
http://116.202.87.160/286_01.mp4
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