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ALERT!! AMERICA IS BEING INVADED ON OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!!! ALERT!! AMERICA IS BEING INVADED ON OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!!!
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322 views • August 07, 2021
ALERT!! AMERICA IS BEING INVADED ON OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!!!
“An absolute CATASTROPHE!” Hundreds of migrants filmed under a bridge in Texas.
Fox News captured drone footage of hundreds of migrants in a makeshift holding pen set up by US Border Patrol underneath a bridge in Mission, Texas.
The footage comes after the Biden administration forbid filming inside migrant detention facilities and shows the extent of the current migration crisis.
Biden has taken criticism for its response to the wave of illegal immigration to the United States via the border with Mexico. Guatemala and Mexico accuse the White House of fueling the crisis with its ‘confusing’ messaging to potential immigrants and smugglers.
“An absolute CATASTROPHE!” Hundreds of migrants filmed under a bridge in Texas.
Fox News captured drone footage of hundreds of migrants in a makeshift holding pen set up by US Border Patrol underneath a bridge in Mission, Texas.
The footage comes after the Biden administration forbid filming inside migrant detention facilities and shows the extent of the current migration crisis.
Biden has taken criticism for its response to the wave of illegal immigration to the United States via the border with Mexico. Guatemala and Mexico accuse the White House of fueling the crisis with its ‘confusing’ messaging to potential immigrants and smugglers.
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