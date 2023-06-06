https://gettr.com/post/p2iwzb1b5fc
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Congressional candidate Burt Thakur: When I get into Congress, the first piece of legislation I will attempt to put on the floor is to declare the CCP a terrorist organization!
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】国会候选人伯尔特·塔库尔：一旦我选上国会议员，我将尽力推动国会通过的第一项立法就是就是宣布中共为恐怖组织！
#中共 #恐怖组织 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
