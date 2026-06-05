Potassium Power: Are You Getting Enough For Your Heart?

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- Adults need 4,700 milligrams potassium daily, yet few consume enough fruits and vegetables regularly today.
- Avocados, bananas, apricots, oranges, cantaloupe, and coconut water provide substantial potassium amounts for daily nutrition.
- Potassium supports blood pressure, muscles, heart health, and may reduce kidney stones and cardiovascular risks.
- Studies link higher potassium levels with fewer cardiovascular events and arterial hardening over time periods.
- Whole fruits are preferred over supplements; kidney disease patients require intake caution and medical guidance.
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