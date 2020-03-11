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Katy Perry's (Never Worn White) Watermelon Love Bump
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465 views • March 11, 2020
Katy Perry's latest music video titled, "Never Worn White," launched on the same day we published "Watermelon Love & Code 54 Explained", where Katy Perry is presented as a Watermelon Love promoter in her music video titled, "This is How We Do."
We decode some of her latest video and make some interesting and very pertinent comparisons.
We also feature a scene from the influential film, Dirty Dancing, where Baby says, "I carried a watermelon." The comparison should be obvious.
Watermelon Love & Code 54 - it's a thing!
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
We decode some of her latest video and make some interesting and very pertinent comparisons.
We also feature a scene from the influential film, Dirty Dancing, where Baby says, "I carried a watermelon." The comparison should be obvious.
Watermelon Love & Code 54 - it's a thing!
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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