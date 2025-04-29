Bankers vs the West, Secret Underground Bases, and the Oncoming Extinction Event - Catherine Fitts, Tucker Carlson - full episode

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catherine Fitts: Bankers vs. the West, Secret Underground Bases, and the Oncoming Extinction Event. April 28, 2025
Former Bush administration official Catherine Austin Fitts on how America’s leaders gave up on the country in the 1990s, began stealing trillions and built a digital prison to control the population.
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:11 The Attempts to Control the World’s Currency
12:09 The Two Things That Lead to Inflation
16:17 Central Bankers vs. the West
25:01 What You Should Know About the Bank of International Settlements
29:48 The Banker’s Plan to Conquer Space
32:27 Are We Approaching an Extinction Event?
35:57 Secret Underground Bases All Across the US
44:49 The Government’s Secret Energy Sources
56:42 Who Are the Masterminds Behind the Central Banks?
58:26 The Real Reason American Universities Are Failing
1:06:25 The Global Depopulation Plan
1:13:20 The Housing Crisis
1:24:40 How to Stay Joyful in Dark Times
1:25:37 The Missing $21 Trillion
1:30:30 America’s Debt Is a Symptom of Something Much Bigger
1:39:36 Global Money Laundering
1:45:06 Where Can People Learn More About This?