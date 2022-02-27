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What we are seeing in Ukraine is an ancient war between ANCIENT RIVALS - Russia (humanity/Christian) versus the Luciferian KHAZARS (Satanic Jew pedophiles) -This is biblical
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441 views • February 27, 2022
What we are seeing in Russia is an old war. Ukraine is really KHAZARIA and they are Luciferian pedophiles and blackmail death artists. These fake-Jews have spread like a disease and infiltrated all levels of the USA.
Russia represents Humanity. Ukraine represents the Baby-eater cabal.
Russia represents Humanity. Ukraine represents the Baby-eater cabal.
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