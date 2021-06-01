MASKING IN YOUR SLEEP, music parody by MediaBear on mask wearing

MASKING IN YOUR SLEEP, music parody by MediaBear on mask wearingposting here by FKTV.com,LYRICSFIRST VERSEWhen a new disease has hit the streetsAnd they ask you to mask like a willing sheepThinking for yourself isn't working outFollowing a mandate without any doubtBRIDGEYou saw it on the TVSo you wear it when you're drivingYou're having trouble breathingAnd I know that I'm rightBecause you wear it through the nightCHORUSI hear you struggling to breatheWhen you're masking in your sleepI think your brainwash is completeYou indoctrinated sheepSECOND VERSEWhen you put the mask on late at nightDon't you now that something isn't right?And all your fears that keep you safe insideYou put a mask on your face then you run and hideBRIDGEYou tell me it's for safetyYou tell me how to clean thingsYou tell it protects meAnd you know that you're rightBecause they tell you every nightCHORUSI see you wearing PPEWhen you're walking down the streetI think you're part of the diseaseYou indoctrinated sheepI hear the sound of your TVPropaganda while you sleepI hear you practice what you preachWhile you're masking in your sleepTHIRD VERSEWhen you close your mind and become a sheepYou wear a safety mask when you're out to eatBRIDGEYou tell me that I'm crazyYou tell me it's for safetyYou trust in Dr FauciBut I know it ain't rightBecause you wear it every nightCHORUSI hear you struggling to breatheAs your oxygen depletesYour mask, so stylish and so chicNow you wear it when you sleepCan't smell or taste the things you eatAnd what happens when you sneeze?I think you're part of the diseaseYou indoctrinated sheepI hear you struggling to breatheYou indoctrinated sheep...FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.