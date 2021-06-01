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MASKING IN YOUR SLEEP, music parody by MediaBear on mask wearing
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76 views • June 01, 2021
MASKING IN YOUR SLEEP, music parody by MediaBear on mask wearing
posting here by FKTV.com,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/masking-in-your-sleep/
LYRICS
FIRST VERSE
When a new disease has hit the streets
And they ask you to mask like a willing sheep
Thinking for yourself isn't working out
Following a mandate without any doubt
BRIDGE
You saw it on the TV
So you wear it when you're driving
You're having trouble breathing
And I know that I'm right
Because you wear it through the night
CHORUS
I hear you struggling to breathe
When you're masking in your sleep
I think your brainwash is complete
You indoctrinated sheep
SECOND VERSE
When you put the mask on late at night
Don't you now that something isn't right?
And all your fears that keep you safe inside
You put a mask on your face then you run and hide
BRIDGE
You tell me it's for safety
You tell me how to clean things
You tell it protects me
And you know that you're right
Because they tell you every night
CHORUS
I see you wearing PPE
When you're walking down the street
I think you're part of the disease
You indoctrinated sheep
I hear the sound of your TV
Propaganda while you sleep
I hear you practice what you preach
While you're masking in your sleep
THIRD VERSE
When you close your mind and become a sheep
You wear a safety mask when you're out to eat
BRIDGE
You tell me that I'm crazy
You tell me it's for safety
You trust in Dr Fauci
But I know it ain't right
Because you wear it every night
CHORUS
I hear you struggling to breathe
As your oxygen depletes
Your mask, so stylish and so chic
Now you wear it when you sleep
Can't smell or taste the things you eat
And what happens when you sneeze?
I think you're part of the disease
You indoctrinated sheep
I hear you struggling to breathe
You indoctrinated sheep...
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
posting here by FKTV.com,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/masking-in-your-sleep/
LYRICS
FIRST VERSE
When a new disease has hit the streets
And they ask you to mask like a willing sheep
Thinking for yourself isn't working out
Following a mandate without any doubt
BRIDGE
You saw it on the TV
So you wear it when you're driving
You're having trouble breathing
And I know that I'm right
Because you wear it through the night
CHORUS
I hear you struggling to breathe
When you're masking in your sleep
I think your brainwash is complete
You indoctrinated sheep
SECOND VERSE
When you put the mask on late at night
Don't you now that something isn't right?
And all your fears that keep you safe inside
You put a mask on your face then you run and hide
BRIDGE
You tell me it's for safety
You tell me how to clean things
You tell it protects me
And you know that you're right
Because they tell you every night
CHORUS
I see you wearing PPE
When you're walking down the street
I think you're part of the disease
You indoctrinated sheep
I hear the sound of your TV
Propaganda while you sleep
I hear you practice what you preach
While you're masking in your sleep
THIRD VERSE
When you close your mind and become a sheep
You wear a safety mask when you're out to eat
BRIDGE
You tell me that I'm crazy
You tell me it's for safety
You trust in Dr Fauci
But I know it ain't right
Because you wear it every night
CHORUS
I hear you struggling to breathe
As your oxygen depletes
Your mask, so stylish and so chic
Now you wear it when you sleep
Can't smell or taste the things you eat
And what happens when you sneeze?
I think you're part of the disease
You indoctrinated sheep
I hear you struggling to breathe
You indoctrinated sheep...
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Keywords
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