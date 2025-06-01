Vladimir Medinsky in Istanbul, will comment on everything tomorrow at the Talks

Vladimir Medinsky will comment on everything tomorrow

Upon arrival in Istanbul, Russian journalists asked the head of our negotiating group, Vladimir Medinsky, a question - how would he comment on the strikes on Russian air bases and how it will affect the negoatiations.

He said: I saw everything, I know everything, everything tomorrow.

RIA Novosti:

Medinsky said that all comments on the draft memorandum on settlement with Ukraine will be on Monday

Medinsky said he had seen reports of conditions that Kiev had allegedly included in the settlement memorandum, but the reaction to them would be on Monday.