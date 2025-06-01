© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vladimir Medinsky will comment on everything tomorrow
Upon arrival in Istanbul, Russian journalists asked the head of our negotiating group, Vladimir Medinsky, a question - how would he comment on the strikes on Russian air bases and how it will affect the negoatiations.
He said: I saw everything, I know everything, everything tomorrow.
RIA Novosti:
Medinsky said that all comments on the draft memorandum on settlement with Ukraine will be on Monday
Medinsky said he had seen reports of conditions that Kiev had allegedly included in the settlement memorandum, but the reaction to them would be on Monday.