Do Donald Trump & Communist China Feature in Bible Prophecy?

What is the link between Donald Trump, Communist China, and Bible prophecy? Is Donald Trump the 'Chosen One' who will show China who's boss, and bring economic and political peace to the world? Or, is Donald Trump the predicted antichrist? To better understand the answers to these questions, we need to examine the beasts in the book of Daniel and the book of Revelation. These prophetic texts from the Bible offer some clues as to the coming final antichrist, and the role that China and the US could play in end time events.





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