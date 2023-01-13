2023 PROPHETIC WORD FOR 2023 IT'S TIME TO GATHER PART 2

RECORDED MESSAGE OF AGORA CONNECT CHURCH ONLINE ON 10 JANUARY 2023

Regardless of your sentiments for the future, 2023 has arrived. God’s timeline will not be hindered.

The world has been warned of greater turbulence, upheavals and turmoil, but to the Awaken people of God, it will be simply glorious! Yes, only for the Awaken who has the heart of understanding to know what the Lord is doing and how to be in sync with Him.

Join us and align with the King’s directive for us in 2023 and do not miss out on what He has in stored for you.

Blessings!

AGORA CONNECT CHURCHONLINE

"2023 GATHRED TO GATHER"

10 JANUARY 2023 8PM



