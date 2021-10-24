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"Men Are Birth Defects"
Yara Priest
Yara Priest
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91 views • October 24, 2021
An advert aired in 2017, produced by the BBC for a feminist crime drama called The Fall in which the main protagonist, a cop played by feminist actress Gillian Anderson, hunts down a serial rapist.

In this advert, Anderson parrots and promotes the teachings of icon of feminism Valerie Solanas in the Society for Cutting Up Men (SCUM) Manifesto, a manifesto written and published by Valerie in the 1960s as part of her efforts to recruit feminists to a group that she had created called SCUM through which, crazy as it sounds, she hoped to eradicate men and create a world ruled by women. In 1968, Valerie acted on the teachings in her book by attempting to murder Andy Warhol, a world renowned artist, and two male colleagues of his.

The BBC Store for which this advert was created closed down in mid-2017, two years after it was first launched, after suffering significant financial losses. This, of course, comes as no surprise considering the material that they were promoting.

https://www.pressreader.com/uk/scottish-daily-mail/20170722/281556585885941

If you are interested in reading more about Valerie and her genocidal views, which are widespread and widely celebrated in feminism, consider reading the following article that I have written about her on Quora.

https://qr.ae/pGxhyG

If you liked this video and/or the articles cited above, consider supporting me by following me on the following platforms:

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https://odysee.com/@YaraPriest:c?view=content

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https://rumble.com/c/c-1175763

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy