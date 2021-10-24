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"Men Are Birth Defects"
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91 views • October 24, 2021
An advert aired in 2017, produced by the BBC for a feminist crime drama called The Fall in which the main protagonist, a cop played by feminist actress Gillian Anderson, hunts down a serial rapist.
In this advert, Anderson parrots and promotes the teachings of icon of feminism Valerie Solanas in the Society for Cutting Up Men (SCUM) Manifesto, a manifesto written and published by Valerie in the 1960s as part of her efforts to recruit feminists to a group that she had created called SCUM through which, crazy as it sounds, she hoped to eradicate men and create a world ruled by women. In 1968, Valerie acted on the teachings in her book by attempting to murder Andy Warhol, a world renowned artist, and two male colleagues of his.
The BBC Store for which this advert was created closed down in mid-2017, two years after it was first launched, after suffering significant financial losses. This, of course, comes as no surprise considering the material that they were promoting.
https://www.pressreader.com/uk/scottish-daily-mail/20170722/281556585885941
If you are interested in reading more about Valerie and her genocidal views, which are widespread and widely celebrated in feminism, consider reading the following article that I have written about her on Quora.
https://qr.ae/pGxhyG
If you liked this video and/or the articles cited above, consider supporting me by following me on the following platforms:
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https://odysee.com/@YaraPriest:c?view=content
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https://www.quora.com/profile/Yara-Priest-1
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-1175763
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https://worldtruthvideos.website/@YaraPriest
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7hKqIPsRyl4o/
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In this advert, Anderson parrots and promotes the teachings of icon of feminism Valerie Solanas in the Society for Cutting Up Men (SCUM) Manifesto, a manifesto written and published by Valerie in the 1960s as part of her efforts to recruit feminists to a group that she had created called SCUM through which, crazy as it sounds, she hoped to eradicate men and create a world ruled by women. In 1968, Valerie acted on the teachings in her book by attempting to murder Andy Warhol, a world renowned artist, and two male colleagues of his.
The BBC Store for which this advert was created closed down in mid-2017, two years after it was first launched, after suffering significant financial losses. This, of course, comes as no surprise considering the material that they were promoting.
https://www.pressreader.com/uk/scottish-daily-mail/20170722/281556585885941
If you are interested in reading more about Valerie and her genocidal views, which are widespread and widely celebrated in feminism, consider reading the following article that I have written about her on Quora.
https://qr.ae/pGxhyG
If you liked this video and/or the articles cited above, consider supporting me by following me on the following platforms:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@YaraPriest:c?view=content
Quora
https://www.quora.com/profile/Yara-Priest-1
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-1175763
WorldTruhVideos
https://worldtruthvideos.website/@YaraPriest
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7hKqIPsRyl4o/
Gab Social
https://gab.com/YaraPriest
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