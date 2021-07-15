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CHP Talks: David Reimer Reflects on the History of the CHP
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14 views • July 15, 2021
July 15, 2021: On this week’s edition of CHP TALKS, three former CHP Deputy Leaders talk about the beginnings of the Christian Heritage Party. David Reimer has been involved with the CHP since the founding convention and has served as candidate, provincial president, PEP Director, Deputy Leader and Interim Leader. He chats with Peter Vogel and Rod Taylor, both former Deputy Leaders as well.
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CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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