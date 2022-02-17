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Inside Intel: Trudeau Thugs Set to Attack Freedom Truckers in the Next 24-48 Hours
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140 views • February 17, 2022
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Jeremy Mackenzie of https://ragingdissident.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the tightening of the security noose as enforcement is expected to descend on the trucker convoy protesters within the next 48 hours.
Save 25% on ALL storable foods right now! Be prepared before it’s too late!
Jeremy Mackenzie of https://ragingdissident.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the tightening of the security noose as enforcement is expected to descend on the trucker convoy protesters within the next 48 hours.
Save 25% on ALL storable foods right now! Be prepared before it’s too late!
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