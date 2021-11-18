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THE SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE- A NEW "PULSE" FOR AMERICA
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172 views • November 18, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
(LIKE & SHARE these videos for a wider reach!) [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Introduction to the coming dystopia- aka The ONE WORLD, The BEAST SYSTEM. At it's core, central to divide and conquer people is the SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE. It will decide who is worth more than others, what you can have, where you can work, and even what you can buy and consume. God is warning us to prepare, not for us to deny these things exist. Trust in Him with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding, this is the word of the Lord.
RELATED PROPHECIES:
A LOOK AHEAD: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/02/17/a-look-ahead-february-16-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
(LIKE & SHARE these videos for a wider reach!) [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Introduction to the coming dystopia- aka The ONE WORLD, The BEAST SYSTEM. At it's core, central to divide and conquer people is the SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE. It will decide who is worth more than others, what you can have, where you can work, and even what you can buy and consume. God is warning us to prepare, not for us to deny these things exist. Trust in Him with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding, this is the word of the Lord.
RELATED PROPHECIES:
A LOOK AHEAD: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/02/17/a-look-ahead-february-16-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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