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(MIRROR) - Rand Paul Vs Fauci
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10 views • July 22, 2021
X22 REPORT Ep. 2533b - July 21, 2021
Rand Paul Is On The Hunt, [DS] Being Hit From All Sides, Next Phase Will Bring Justice
The [DS] is now losing the narrative on the economy, border, virus and the elections. The patriots continue to push more and more at the [DS] and as the [DS] tries to spin it all they are losing the narrative, plus each faction wants to push their agenda and the narratives are crossing each other and now people are asking questions. Rand Paul is now going after Fauci, why did Trump let Fauci handle it all, he set him up. The next phase is coming and it will bring justice, the [DS] will try to retaliate but it will fail, they don't control the flow information.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Also, thanks to GalacticStorm for the upload.
Rand Paul Is On The Hunt, [DS] Being Hit From All Sides, Next Phase Will Bring Justice
The [DS] is now losing the narrative on the economy, border, virus and the elections. The patriots continue to push more and more at the [DS] and as the [DS] tries to spin it all they are losing the narrative, plus each faction wants to push their agenda and the narratives are crossing each other and now people are asking questions. Rand Paul is now going after Fauci, why did Trump let Fauci handle it all, he set him up. The next phase is coming and it will bring justice, the [DS] will try to retaliate but it will fail, they don't control the flow information.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Also, thanks to GalacticStorm for the upload.
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