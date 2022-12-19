Original Song - As Long as I Live

In 1972 Uruguayan Flight 571 with a team of amateur rugby players went down and were stranded for 72 days. They did what they had to do to survive.
In 2022 all 16 survivors of the 1972 Andes plane crash have reunited for the 50th anniversary.
Video Source: The movie 'Alive'.
